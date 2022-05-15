PM Modi to Sunil Chhetri, no one can keep calm as India lifts Thomas Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kidambi Srikanth

The Indian men's badminton team immortalized themselves as they thrashed Indonesia 3-0 to win the Thomas Cup for the first time ever.

The joy across the country is unparalleled with almost everyone coming out and congratulating the team for its magnificent accomplishment. It doesn't happen every day, and it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that this win has brought glory to the country beyond our imagination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to acknowledge the unprecedented accomplishment. He wrote, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

Viren Rasquinha, former captain of the Indian hockey team said when he played in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, India just had one player in badminton, and he lost very early. He further praised the depth that the Indian badminton has managed to generate over the years.

Aaditya Thackeray too, took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

