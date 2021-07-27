India at Tokyo Olympics July 27 Day 4 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhury aim for medal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India at Tokyo Olympics July 27 Day 4 LIVE Updates

Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury among medal favourites in shooting mixed event

Welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. All Indian expectation on Tuesday morning are pinned on two pistol shooting sensations of the nation in Saurabh Chaudhury and Manu Bhaker as the duo partner in mixed event. The duo begin their quest in mixed event qualification stage 1 from 5:30 AM.

Apart from that other shooters -- both pistol and rifle -- will be in medal reckoning as well; take a look at those names in the Day 4 complete schedule:

Earlier on Day 3, veteran paddler A Sharath Kamal turned back the clock to make the next round and fencer C A Bhavani Devi showed some spark in her debut but India's Olympic campaign on day 3 of the competitions was littered with disappointments in archery, shooting, boxing, and tennis. A better fight came from the women's hockey team but poor execution proved to be its undoing, leading to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Germany. The medal hopes now are hinging on the young shooters in the mixed events which will kick off the proceedings for India on Tuesday in Tokyo. The focus will then shift to Hockey where the men's team will take on Spain in their third Pool A game followed by Achanta Sharath Kamal vying for a place in round 4 of the men's singles in the Olympics.