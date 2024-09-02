India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 schedule: Sumit Antil in javelin final, Nitesh Kumar targets Gold

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sumit Antil during the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Indian fans are set for an action-packed Day 5 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday with multiple medal matches lined up. The javelin star Sumit Antil will feature in the men's javelin final in India's biggest event on Day 5.

Sheetal Devi will also feature in her third and last event in Paris as she will partner with Rakesh Kumar in the mixed team compound open quarter-final after missing out on two medals. India also expected multiple medals in badminton with Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar playing in the men's singles finals.

India's schedule for Day 5 (September 2) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

12:30 PM - Para Shooting - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision.

13:35 PM - Para Athletics - Yogesh Kathuniya in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final.

13:40 PM Onwards - Para Badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan and Rina Marlina in the Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match.

15:30 PM Onwards - Para Badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell in the Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match.

16:30 PM - Para Shooting - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid.

20:00 PM - Para Badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass in the Women’s Singles SU5 Medal Matches.

20:15 PM - Para Shooting - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualify).

20:40 PM - Para Archery - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar in the Mixed Team Compound Open Quarter-final

21:40 PM - Para Archery - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar in the Mixed Team Compound Open Semi-final (If Qualify).

21:40 PM - Para Badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur in the Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match.

21:40 PM - Para Badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan in the Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match.

22:30 PM - Para Athletics - Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Sandeep in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final.

22:34 PM - Para Athletics - Kanchan Lakhani in the Women’s Discus Throw F53 Final.

22:35 PM - Para Archery - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar in the Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds (If Qualify).

23:50 PM - Para Athletics - Deepthi Jeevanji in the Women’s 400m T20 Round 1.

23:50 PM Onwards - Para Badminton - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Rina Marlina in the Women's Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match Match.