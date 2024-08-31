India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 schedule: Sheetal Devi and Sarita in action for potential medals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian archer Sheetal Devi at Paris Paralympics on August 29, 2024

After highly successful results on Friday, the Indian contingent will have more reasons to celebrate on Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Medal hopeful archer Sheetal Devi will begin her knockout campaign in the women's individual compound open event after finishing second in the ranking round.

Sarita will also feature in the same event with Sheetal and the duo will play medal matches on the same day if they win their knockout games on Saturday. Praveen Kumar will also feature in the men's javelin throw F57 final in the last event for India on Day 3.

India's schedule for Day 3 (August 31) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

12:00 PM - Para Badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Celine Aurelie Vinot of Australia in the Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage match.

13:00 PM - Para Shooting - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar. in the R1 Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification.

13:20 PM - Para Badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Bunsun Mongkhon of Thailand in the Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage match.

13:30 PM - Para Cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya in the Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial Qualifying.

13:49 PM - Para Cycling - Arshad Shaik in the Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Qualifying.

14:00 PM - Para Badminton - Manoj Sarkar vs Yang Jianyuan in the Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage match.

14:40 PM - Para Badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand in the Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage match.

14:40 PM - Para Cycling - Anita and Narayana Konganapalle in the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechages.

15:20 PM - Para Badminton - Tarun vs Lucas Mazur of France in the Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage match.

15:30 PM - Para Shooting - Rubina Francis in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification.

15:45 PM - Para Shooting - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar in the R1 Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (Subject to qualification).

16:00 PM - Para Badminton - Manisha Ramadass vs Yang Qiu Xia of China in the Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage match.

17:05 PM - Para Cycling Track - Jyoti Gaderiya in the Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial Final (Subject to qualification).

17:32 PM - Para Cycling Track - Arshad Shaik in the Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final (Subject to qualification).

18:15 PM - Para Shooting - Rubina Francis in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (Subject to qualification).

19:00 PM - Para Archery - Sarita vs Eleonora Sarti of Italy in the Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination.

20:59 PM - Para Archery - Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga of China in the Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination.

21:16 PM - Para Archery - Sarita and Sheetal Devi in the Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification).

22:24 PM - Para Archery - Sarita and Sheetal Devi in the Women’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals (Subject to qualification).

22:38 PM - Para Athletics (Medal event) - Parveen Kumar in the Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final.

23:13 PM - Para Archery (Medal event) - Sarita and Sheetal Devi in the Women’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification).