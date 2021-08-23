India at Tokyo Paralympics: Date-wise events of all Indian athletes at the 2020 Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria

After India's successful return at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this month where the nation picked seven medals, focus shifts to the Paralympics which begins from August 24.

At the 2020 Games, India will feature their biggest contingent comprising 54 athletes competing in nine disciplines in Tokyo. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India’s flag-bearer in the opening ceremony.

India have so far bagged 12 medals in Paralympics history - four gold, four silver, and four bronze - since their debut at the 1968 Games with their best return happening in the 2016 Rio Paralympics where they clinched two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze.

Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and Mariyappan will return as favourites along with Rio bronze medallist high jumper Varun Singh Bhati. Meanwhile, there will be a number of firsts for India at the impending Games. Prachi Yadav will be India's first Paracanoe athlete while Sakina Khatun will be the first female powerlifter. India will also have two female para shooters - Rubina Francis and Avani Lekhara - for the first time in their 10-member shooting contingent.

2020 Tokyo Paralympics schedule for India:

Archery

August 27 – Men and women’s recurve and compound ranking round

August 28 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds

August 29 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds, mixed team elimination rounds and medal matches

August 30 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches

August 31 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches

September 3 – Men’s recurve individual elimination rounds and medal matches

Athletics

August 29 – Men’s discus throw F52 final, men’s high jump t47 final

August 30 – Men’s discus throw F56 final, men’s javelin throw F46 and F64 final

August 31 - Men’s high jump T63 final, women’s shot put F34, women’s 100m T13

September 1 – Men’s club throw F52 final

September 2 – Men’s shot put F35 final

September 3 – Men’s high jump T64 final, men’s javelin throw F54 final, men’s shot put F57 final, women’s club throw F51 final

September 4 – Men’s javelin throw F41 final

Badminton

September 1 – Men's singles SL3, women's singles SU5, mixed doubles SL3-SU5

September 2 – Men’s singles SL4, men's singles SS6, women's Singles SL4, women's doubles SL3-SU5

Paracanoeing

September 2 – Women’s VL2

Powerlifting

August 27 – Men’s 65kg, women’s 50kg

Shooting

August 30 – Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, women’s 10m air rifle SH1

August 31 – Men’s 10m air pistol SH1, women’s 10m air pistol SH1

September 1 – Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1

September 2 – Mixed 25m pistol SH1

September 3 – Men and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1

September 4 – Mixed 50m pistol SH1

September 5 – Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1

Swimming

August 27 – Men’s 200m individual medley M7

September 3 – Men’s 50m butterfly S7

Table tennis

August 25, 26 – Women’s singles class 3 group stage

August 27 - Women’s singles class 3 eliminations

August 28 - Women’s singles class 3 gold medal match

Taekwondo

September 2 - Women K44 - 49kg