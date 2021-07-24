India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full schedule of events for July 25

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu

Day 1 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics witnessed two extreme emotions in the Indian dugout. While on one hand, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu grabbed a historic silver for India on Saturday morning in the women's 49 kg category to open the nation's account in the summer Olympics, inconsistent show by the archers in the mixed event, and a disappointment for Saurabh Chaudhury in 10m air pistol final, saw India lose two medal opportunities.

Shooting will continue to hold high expectation on Sunday where India have as many as three events with Manu Bhaker being the cynosure. Meanwhile, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu will open her campaign against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel on Sunday morning and boxing legend MC Mary Kom will be up against Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category in the round of 32. [Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics]

In tennis, after Sumit Nagal made a successful start to India's journey in Tokyo, women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will look to continue the momentum during their opener. India's men's hockey team will also be in action, against Australia, after having won their opener on Saturday against New Zealand.

Following is India's schedule on the third day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Artistic Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak in action in Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1: 6:30am IST

Badminton:

P V Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:10am IST.

Boxing:

M C Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) in Women's 51kg Round of 32 Bout: 1:30pm IST.

Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) in Men's 63kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs Australia in Men's Pool A match: 3pm IST

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2: 8:10am IST.

Shooting:

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: 5:30am IST.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: 7:45am IST.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: 6:30am IST.

Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST.

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST.

Swimming:

Maana Patel in Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1: 3:32pm IST.

Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3: 4:26pm IST.

Table Tennis:

G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam (Hong Kong) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 10:30am IST.

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) in Women's Singles Round 2 match 12:00pm IST.

Tennis: