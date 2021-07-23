India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full schedule of events for July 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mirabai Chanu

After a rather quiet start to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Yumenoshima Park on Friday, where world no.1 Deepika Kumari was inconsistent while the male archers were simply underwhelming, the Indian contingent will look to regroup and continue towards their aim for a record medal haul at the summer Games, surpassing their previous best record of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

The day will begin with India's shooting contingent in action where medal hopes Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary will be having their respective individual qualification event for the final which will be held later in the morning. Meanwhile, Deepika and Pravin Jadhav will team up for the Mixed Team event. [Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics]

Action will then shift to hockey where the Manpreet Singh-led men's team will take on lower-ranked New Zealand in their group tie while the women's team, led by Rani Rampal, will face a stiff test against the Netherlands. Paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also be in action around the same time in the Mixed Doubles event in Table Tennis, while young Sumit Nagal will take on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in his men's singles opener.

The most-anticipated event will however be later in the morning when Mirabai Chanu will be vying for a medal in the women's 49kg category in weightlifting.

Following is India's schedule on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Archery:

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00am IST.

Bronze Medal Match: 12:55pm IST.

Gold Medal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30am IST

Boxing:

Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST

India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15pm IST

Judo:

Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30am start.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30am IST.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30am IST.

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15pm IST.

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30am IST start.

Weightlifting: