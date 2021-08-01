India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Full schedule of events for August 2

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian women's hockey team

Badminton ace PV Sindhu and the Indian men's hockey team made history on Sunday with their awe-inspiring performances at the Tokyo Olympics. Reigning world champion Sindhu became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over China's He Bing Jiao. It was Sindhu's second medal at the Olympics after her silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

The men's hockey contingent also defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-final match to qualify for the semifinals of the Olympics Games after 49 years. India scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win for the eight-time Olympic champions.

After a historic Sunday, fans will hope to witness some more impressive performances on the tenth day. Dutee Chand, Kamalpreet Kaur, and the women's hockey team will be in action on Monday. Kamalpreet will look to impress in the women's discus throw finals while the Rani Rampal-led hockey camp will be put through a tough test against Australia.

The Indian women's hockey team finished their Pool A proceedings in fourth place with six points, riding on back-to-back wins over Ireland and South Africa. Shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will also contest in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Athletics:

Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:24 am IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30 pm IST.

Equestrian:

Eventing Second Horse Inspection: 6 am IST.

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30 pm IST.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15 pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs Australia in Women's Quarterfinal: 8:30 am IST.

Shooting: