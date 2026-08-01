India add another gold medal at Commonwealth Games with famous 1-2 podium finish in shot put F57

New Delhi:

India have added another gold medal to their kitty at the Commonwealth Games as Soman Rana won the yellow metal in the shot put F57 category, with Shubham Juyal taking the silver in a memorable finish for the Indians. India confirmed their eighth gold at the Glasgow Games with a stupendous effort from Soman.

Soman won the gold with a stellar effort of 13.40m, which was his season-best throw in his second attempt. Meanwhile, Shubham settled for a silver as he finished with his season-best throw of 13.28m. This came in his final attempt of the six-throw event as India secured a famous 1-2 finish.

More to follow...