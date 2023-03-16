IND vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The 1st ODI will take place on March 17.

India and Australia are all set to compete in a 3-match ODI series, starting March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Australia's tour of India began with the recently concluded 4-match Test series, which India won 2-1. With the World Cup just around the corner, the two teams will want to iron out their flaws going ahead.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the game.

When will the 1st IND vs AUS ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match will be played from March 17, Friday.

Where will the 1st IND vs AUS ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

When will the 1st IND vs AUS ODI match start?

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the 1st IND vs AUS ODI match be telecasted?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the 1st IND vs AUS ODI match be live-streamed?

The 1st ODI match can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Full Squads

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

*Rohit unavailable for 1st ODI. Hardik Pandya to lead in his absence

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

