'If proved wrong, we will quit wrestling': Bajrang Punia calls fraternity can sit together for discussion

Suffering a backlash from the Wrestling fraternity for accepting exemption from Asian Games trials, India's medal-winning wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat made a video address on Monday on social media. The two wrestlers took the exemption issue and spoke at it, stating that they are not running away from the trials. Bajrang added that the wrestling fraternity can sit together to exchange questions and would even quit wrestling if proven wrong.

After both the grapplers were given exemption from the trials, junior wrestlers Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal took the matter to the Delhi High Court but their petition was dismissed. Both Bajrang and Vinesh spoke on the issue. "We are not against the trials. I can't blame Antim. She is not wrong. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. She is too young, she does not understand. But we are not wrong," Vinesh said.

"We fought against the system, against the powerful. We took blows on our heads, no one came forward (then)," she added.

We would quit wrestling if proven wrong: Bajrang

The Olympic Games Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia added that they won't give clarifications on the issue and the fraternity can sit together to exchange questions with each other. "The whole wrestling fraternity can sit together. You answer our questions and we will answer yours. If we are proved wrong, we will quit wrestling," Punia said.

We did not run away from trials: Vinesh

The two-time World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat stated that they have not run away from trials and just wanted enough time to prepare. "We did not run away from trials, we just wanted enough time to train. Take our trials, we have not run away from the country. Someone wins and someone loses but we can't be given even one-month time to train?" she said.

The 28-year-old Phogat was hurt to see the youngsters taking the issue to the court but also felt glad that they have 'started speaking'. "She says she was cheated, but did I cheat (during CWG trials)? If at all it was done, it was done by Brij Bhushan, or got it done. My job was to wrestle, and I did that.

"If she felt cheated then she should have gone to court at that time. It hurts. But I am glad the kids have started speaking, they are gathering courage now. It's positive for wrestling," said Vinesh, the two-time World Championship medallist.

