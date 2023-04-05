IDSDP 2023: What is International Day of Sport for Development and Peace; know theme for this year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

IDSDP 2023: The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is observed in the world every year on the 6th of April. The day marks a special occasion for the sport to be celebrated as a tool to bring social change and foster peace and understanding.

When was the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace started to get celebrated?

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is a link to the inaugural modern Olympic Games in 1896. April 6 was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2013.

The theme for 2023 International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The theme for the 2023 International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is 'Scoring for People and the Planet'. According to UN.org, "The global theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 is 'Scoring for People and the Planet'. As in previous years, this overarching theme allows for IDSDP activities to broadly focus around the impact and influence of sport on sustainable development and peace."

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed highlighted the power of sport. "Sport has the power to align our passion, energy and enthusiasm around a collective cause. And that is precisely when hope can be nurtured and trust can be regained. It is in our collective interest to harness the tremendous power of sport to help build a better and more sustainable future for all," Amina J. Mohammed said.

“Sport is the low-cost, high-impact tool to support all countries – big or small, rich or poor – to build together a more peaceful, healthier, more equal and more sustainable world for everyone – 365 days a year. On this International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, please join us as we call on everyone around the world: Give peace a chance!" said the IOC President Thomas Bach.

