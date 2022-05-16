IAS officer posts sarcastic image on India's Thomas Cup win; Amit Mishra, Twitter isn't impressed

Follow us on Image Source : AFP Indian players after winning Thomas Cup 2022

India scripted history as they beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift the Thomas Cup for the first time ever. The win is of such an unprecedented scale that it is being compared to the 1983 cricket World Cup triumph.

Needless to say, the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy have led India to eternal glory.

Amidst all this, when the entire country is celebrating, an IAS officer by the name of Somesh Upadhyay tweeted a photo of a racquet used to kill mosquitos and wrote, "Indonesian are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them."

The comment did not sit well with Twitterati and people were quick to point out the distastefulness of the tweet. Cricketer Amit Mishra too, was quick to reply to the post and wrote,

"This is not only distasteful but also insulting the achievement of our badminton heroes."

Here are other reactions:

Some individuals also saw the light side of it and said that it is sad that people these days can't take a joke.

Meet the stars of the Thomas Cup triumph

HS Prannoy

Battling an ankle injury, and praying that it doesn't get worse, somehow, someway, Prannoy made it through the deciders to take India to the final of the Thomas Cup. The 29-year-old hails from Thiruvananthapuram and won a Silver Medal in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics.

Lakshya Sen

The man who started it all and gave India a lead in the Final vs Indonesia, Sen has been one of the most sought-after players in a recent while.

Who can forget the epic duel between Sen and Axelsen at the All England Open 2022? Although Sen failed to win the final, everybody watching from home and in the stands knew that the boy was special.

Kidambi Srikant

Srikant delivered the ultimate win when he defeated Jonathan Christie at the Thomas Cup. He is one of the top players in the World, and created history last year when he clinched Silver at the World Badminton Championship.

Incidentally, that was the best performance by an Indian at the competition.

Priyanshu Rajawat

Rajawat is currently ranked 85 in the world and defeated Victor LAI in the Thomas Cup. Last year, Priyanshu won the men's singles title at the Ukraine International in Kharkiv. Although he lost to Julien I in the Orleans Masters 2022, he impressed everyone with his sharp skills.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

The 24-years-old Chirag, along with 21-years-old Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in one match, and then Kim Astrup and Mathias in the other on their way to the title.

They both are ranked 8th in men's double.