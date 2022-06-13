I represent my country and not any particular community: Nikhat Zareen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BFI_OFFICIAL) Nikhat Zareen says she represents India and not any particular community

After getting her hands on the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, 25-year-old Nikhat Zareen has continuously been in the news. The Indian boxer who clinched the gold medal in the 52kg category in Thailand has now said that she is the representative of India and not of any particular community. Further talking about her struggles earlier Nikaht said that people had written her chances off to become a boxer as she comes from a very conservative background. The Indian boxer did not restrain herself when asked about her opinions on wearing a hijab and said it should be a matter of personal choice for everyone.

Opening up further on India's CWG preparations Nikhat said "Our Indian boxers are very talented, we are not less than anyone. We have strength, speed, and power, it's just that once you reach that (world) level, boxers should be given the training to handle the mental pressure. Once you reach the big platforms a lot of athletes become nervous, they aren't able to perform". Nikhat who is the current favorite of the nation is expected to get the winning medal for India at the Commonwealth Games scheduled to start on July 28, 2022, in Birmingham.

Nikhat's sudden rise to fame kind of painted her as an ambassador of a particular community and while addressing this issue Zareen said "as an athlete, I'm here to represent India and for me, Hindu-Muslim doesn't matter. I'm not representing a community but my country, I am happy to win a medal for my country". With the CWG games fast approaching, expectations are high from the Indian contingency who perform well at regular events but falter on the big stage.

