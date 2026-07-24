I'll not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games, my focus is the Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu

Glasgow:

India’s premier weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has confirmed that she will adopt a measured approach at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. She chose to protect her fitness ahead of a bigger target later this year, which is the Asian Games in Japan.

The Olympic silver medallist, who carried the Indian flag during Thursday’s Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, said her competition strategy has been planned with the Asian Games in mind rather than pursuing maximum lifts in Glasgow. Chanu is seeking a first-ever Asian Games podium finish when the continental event takes place in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

As a result, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion will not attempt a 90kg snatch during the ongoing Games. Notably, the decision comes despite her status as the overwhelming favourite in the women’s 48kg division, where she completed her legal lifts in the snatch and clean and jerk is expected to be enough to secure the gold medal.

“I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that. So my performance and effort here will depend on that plan,” Chanu told PTI.

The former world champion also indicated that her primary objective is to peak for the Asian Games, where she expects stronger opposition and plans to push for the 90kg snatch.

“You can’t really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure,” said Chanu.

Chanu plans to move on from 48 kg category

A third straight Commonwealth Games medal is also within reach for the Indian star, whose medal event is scheduled for July 26. However, avoiding unnecessary physical strain has become a priority with the Asian Games only weeks away.

Looking beyond this season, Chanu also outlined her plans following changes to the Olympic weight categories ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games. She intends to move to the 53kg class after completing her Asian Games campaign.

“Weight management is very difficult. Since the time I have been competing, I have been maintaining either 48kg or 49kg. It is very difficult. You have to keep track of a lot of things. Half a player’s life goes into this,” Chanu said.

“I am really happy that I will go to 53kg. I will feel very relaxed that I will not have to control my weight. But yes, when the weight increases, there will be more competition and I will have to improve my performance,” she added.

Also Read:

Check Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 schedule; Where can India shine on July 24?