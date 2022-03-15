Huafrid Billimoria becomes first fastest Indian with Dystonia to complete World’s Toughest Triathlon

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT File photo of India's Huafrid Billimoria.

India's Huafrid Billimoria became the second runner up last week in Ironman Dubai 70.3, one of the world's toughest triathlons. The 24-year old athlete achieved this milestone despite having Dystonia.

They say there is only one thing that's bigger than your disability and that's your undaunting ambition.

The triathlon was organised in Dubai this year in March and is said to be one of the most grueling and challenging triathlons in the world.



The Ironman 70.3 includes a 1.9km swim followed by a 90km bicycle ride and 21.1km marathon that needs to be wrapped up under 8 hours without taking a break.

This is a spine chilling challenge for any athlete let alone someone who is battling Dystonia.

Dystonia is a condition which causes involuntary muscle contractions and twisting movements.

Not only did the Ironman of India -Huafrid Billimoria completed the triathlon, he also set a new world record by completing it in 7hours and 7 mins becoming the fastest Indian with Dystonia and Multiple Disabilities to bag the third position.

The previous best was 7 hours and 44 mins.

The young Mumbai-based athlete prepared for Ironman Dubai 70.3 for three years before being invited to compete thanks to Power Peaks, one of his sponsors.

He was also sponsored by Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, which covered all of his travel and lodging costs.

Previously, the firm assisted him in the treatment of mental conditions.



His ambition also got the direction of Pune-based coaching academy PowerPeaks Athlete Lab, founded by coach and pro-athlete Chaitanya Velhal who not only believed in his abilities but also set a trailblazing example for everyone to believe in an ambition as fiery as that of Huafrid.



"Ironman Dubai 70.3 is a dream come true moment for me. It has been a long time calling, I feel elated to secure third place in the triathlon. I am indebted to Power Peaks who helped me immensely in my training. And I would like to thank all my sponsors from Veda Rehab & Wellness, Power Peaks and Koros- and all other sponsors without whom I couldn't have achieved this. It is an honour to represent India internationally." says Huafrid Billimoria after his win.



He is only the second person in the world with Dystonia to have completed the full Ironman.

He suffers from multiple challenges and disabilities like clinical ADHD, clinical mental health conditions like General Anxiety Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

He also had severe learning disabilities from the age of five. Despite all odds, Huafrid has proved that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it.

Not only this, he never considered himself as disabled proving that disability doesn't have to be a state of being.

On asked how he wants to use this win, he wants to use the platform to spread awareness about disability, the lack of Empathy and belief in people who want to get ahead but can't because of all the bias and discrimination around the topic.

Moving forward, Huafrid has some ambitious goals in mind.

He is already training for the toughest Ironman in the world, which will take place in April in South Africa, and he will also be competing in the upcoming Olympics.

His sole purpose in participating in these marathons and triathlons is to represent India worldwide and to encourage more individuals like him to go forward and do their best.