How has Neeraj Chopra fared in 2025 ahead of World Athletics Championship final? With Neeraj Chopra all set to take on his opponents at the World Athletics Championship final, let us have a look at how the defending champion has performed across the ongoing 2025 season ahead of his final bout.

New Delhi:

India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the World Athletics Championship final. Several ace throwers like Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, and many more names will be in action in the event, and it will not be a cakewalk for Neeraj to come out on top.

It is worth noting that the javelin final will be held on September 18 and will begin at 3:53 PM IST. Neeraj will be coming into it as the defending champion, and he will be hoping to put in another good performance.

With the event right around the corner, let us have a look at how Neeraj Chopra has fared in 2025 so far, from his heroics in the NC Classic to missing out on the Diamond League 2025 final.

How has Neeraj Chopra performed in the ongoing 2025 season?

Neeraj Chopra’s performance in 2025 paints a picture of a consistent superstar, one of the biggest talents. Chopra has been brilliant throughout the year. It is worth noting that the 27-year-old has participated in 7 events in 2025 so far and has registered four first-place finishes and three second-place finishes.

His first event of 2025 was the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa, where he finished in first with a throw of 84.52 metres. Furthermore, he ended up with a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League with a 90.23-metre throw.

His third event of the year was in Poland at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, where he finished in second with a throw of 84.14 metres. Furthermore, he then registered three consecutive first-place finishes at the Paris Diamond League, Ostrava Golden Spike, and the NC Classic. Additionally, the Diamond League Final 2025 saw him finish in second place with a throw of 85.01 metres.

Neeraj Chopra's performance in 2025 so far:

Event Throw range Podium Potch Invitational Meet 84.52m 1st Doha Diamond League 90.23m 2nd Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 84.14m 2nd Paris Diamond League 88.16m 1st Ostrava Golden Spike 85.29m 1st NC Classic 86.18m 1st Diamond League Final 85.01m 2nd

