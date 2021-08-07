How Aditi Ashok will win Tokyo Olympic silver medal if no further play takes place

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aditi Ashok

It seems rain gods have come to the rescue of Aditi Ashok as the World No. 200, who was tied 3rd with just two holes of play left on Saturday, may become the first Indian golfer to win a silver medal if no further play takes place due to bad weather.

On Saturday, when Aditi was on 15 under-par at Tied-3rd and two strokes behind leader Nelly Korda, hooters were sound to give warning of a severe thunderstorm and the play was halted due to fear of lightening. The rain soon arrived and dented any further possibility of play.

Under such circumstances, the International Golf Federation further stated that the match will be completed on Sunday if no play takes place on Saturday. While if no action takes place on Sunday as well -- as incessant rain is feared over the weekend -- then the result will be declared as per the Round 3 (54-Hole) results, where Aditi finished second behind USA's Nelly Korda.

This effectively means Aditi will be awarded with the Silver medal while Korda will be the Olympic champion.

Read the detailed rule in IGF's memo below: