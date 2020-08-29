Hockey Olympian Inam-Ur-Rehman to get Madhya Pradesh's lifetime achievement award

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

Former hockey player Inam-Ur-Rehman, who won a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced the state-level annual sports awards, which was started in 2002, under various categories on the eve of the National Sports Day.

As many as 28 outstanding performers will be awarded, including 14 players who have been nominated for Eklavya Award, 10 for Vikram Award, three for Vishwamitra Award and one for Life Time Achievement Award.

Director, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Pawan Jain said that Bhopal-based Inam-Ur-Rehman will be bestowed with the lifetime achievement award for the year 2019 for his contribution to the sport.

Eklavya award-2019 for individual sports include Ajatshatru Sharma (Canoeing-Kayaking), Aditya Dubey (soft tennis), Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar (Shooting), Gargi Singh Parihar (Karate), Anshita Pandey (Wushu), Param Padam Birathare (Swimming), Shankar Pandey (Fencing), Akshat Joshi (Horse Riding), Anusha Kutumble (Table-Tennis), Priyanshu Rajawat (Badminton) and Govind Bairagi (Sailing).

In the team sports, Shivangani Verma (Softball), Ishika Choudhary (Hockey) and Nityata Jain (Chess) were selected under traditional games category for the Eklavya award.

Sportspersons selected for Vikram award-2019 in the individual category include Rajeshwari Kushram (Canoeing-Kayaking), Faraj Khan (horse-riding), Advait Paage (Swimming), Muskan Kirar (Archery), Jay Meena (soft tennis) and Chinki Yadav (Shooting).

In the team sports, those selected for Vikram Award include Puja Parkhe (softball) and Karishma Yadav (hockey). In "Divyang" category, Janki Bai (Judo) was selected for Vikram Award.

Those selected for Vishwamitra Award-2019 for individual games include Abhilash MT (swimming), Girdharilal Yadav (Sailing) and in the team games and Sharad Jape (Kho-Kho).

