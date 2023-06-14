Hima Das set to miss Asian Games; National chief coach provides update on Neeraj Chopra's injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra

India's star sprinter Hima Das will be missing out on the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair confirmed on Wednesday. Das, who won a Silver medal in a 400m individual race at Jakarta 2018 Asian Games, is suffering from a hamstring injury for two months. Notably, the chief coach has also provided an update on the injury of Neeraj Chopra.

Nair informed that Das has suffered a hamstring injury and also suffered a back problem that has kept her out of action. "It is unfortunate she (Hima) was injured a day before the Indian Grand Prix IV in Bengaluru (on April 15). She pulled a hamstring and also had a back problem. Now, the medical investigation is going on and planning for treatment. I believe that she will not be able to participate in the Asian Games as per the policy of the AFI," Nair said.

Notably, the star Indian sprinter was not able to compete in the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month and Nair was hoping that she takes part in the National Inter-State Championship, which is the final selection event for the upcoming Asian Games.

Notably, Neeraj Chopra has pulled out from FBK Games in the Netherlands and Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland due to a muscle strain. "He (Neeraj) has started his training last week and should be in good health by the end of this month," Nair said.

The National Inter-State Championship is set to begin on June 15, Thursday and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is set to carry out 'In Competition' (IC) testing at the Kalinga Stadium. "I am 100 percent sure that NADA officials are coming. They could be from Kolkata or some from Delhi also. During the Federation Cup in Ranchi (last month), there was a team of 7-8 officials.

"Now, NADA is very strict, they are appointing so many officials, so they would be coming here also," Nair said during a rare pre-championship press conference.

