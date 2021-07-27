Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
Shooting: Jaspal Rana and team under threat of losing job as NRAI chief suggests coaching overhaul

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2021 10:33 IST
Manu Bhaker of India
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Manu Bhaker of India

An overhaul of the coaching staff is on the cards after the Indian contingent's lacklustre outing in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, said National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh Sodhi. 

"Yes, definitely the performances have not been on expected lines and I have spoken of an overhaul of the coaching staff as I feel something is lacking in getting our shooters prepared for these big occasions because clearly the talent is there and we have seen it here as well," Raninder told reporters. 

"Let's continue to back the team and I am sure we'll get results. Postmortems can wait till after the Games," he added.

India's medal hopes -- Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker -- finished seventh in Qualification Stage 2 in the air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday. The duo suffered due to a poor start in the eight-team contest and finished with a total score of 380. 

The other Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal in the event bowed out with a 17th place finish in Qualification Stage 1.

In Qualification Stage 1, Chaudhary and Manu raised the hopes of Indian fans by finishing first with a total score of 582 out of 600. 

The Indian shooting camp has disappointed so far in Tokyo, failing to clinch a single medal in the six events so far.

