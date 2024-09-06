Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal named India's flag Bearers for Paris Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal.

Archery gold-medallist Harvinder Singh and twin-medallist Preethi Pal will be India's flag-bearers at the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games 2024, Chef de Mission Satya Prakash Sangwan announced. The Indian contingent at the Paralympic Games has secured its best-ever medal tally in a single edition.

Harvinder and Preethi are a few of the major stars of the Indian contingent at the Summer Games. Harvinder bagged a historic gold in the men's recurve category, giving India its first-ever Archery champion in either the Olympics or the Paralympics. He was also the first Indian to have ever won a medal in archery as he had brought home a bronze in the 2021 Summer Games.

Meanwhile, Preethi Pal created history after becoming the first Indian to win a track medal in the Paralympics. She had clinched a bronze in the women's 100m - T35 category and then added another bronze in the women's 200m - T35 event.

On getting the opportunity of holding the Indian flag at the closing ceremony, Harvinder said, "Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams."

Preeti also expressed her pride in holding the Indian flag. "It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the Closing Ceremony," she said.

The Chef de Mission Satya Prakash highlighted the two athletes' performances. "Harvinder Singh's historic gold in Archery and Preeti Pal's stellar performance in Athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation's grit and determination. Their role as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes," he said.