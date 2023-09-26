Hangzhou Asian Games: Men in Blue maul Singapore in hockey; India beat Pakistan in women's squash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian men's hockey team

India's skipper Harmanpreet Singh and his teammate Mandeep Singh were on a roll as a hat-trick each from both players helped the side win its second consecutive match in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games against Singapore 16-0 on Tuesday, September 26.

The world No. 49 Singapore turned out to be no match for India as the Indian players demolished their hapless defence on numerous occasions. Harmanpreet (24th, 39th, 40th, 42nd minutes) and Mandeep (12th, 30th, 51st) led the charge for India and were ably supported by Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (16th), Gurjant Singh (22nd), Vivek Sagar Prasad (23rd), Manpreet Singh (37th), Shamsher Singh (38th), and Varun Kumar (55th, 55th).

Surprisingly, India started the first quarter on a quiet note and could only manage to score a solitary goal. However, they soon picked up momentum and penetrated Singapore's defence on as many as 15 occasions. India will now face Japan in their next fixture on Thursday.

India stun Pakistan in women's squash

India's young squash sensation Anahat Singh provided the women's squash team with the ideal start as she beat Gul Sadia by 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in the first round. The second round also ended on a winning note for India as Joshna Chinappa won her fixture against Noor Sadiq 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 to help the team beat Pakistan.

