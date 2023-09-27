Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's Manu Bhaker aiming at her target

Hangzhou Asian Games Day 4 Live: India eye more medals in shooting

Day 4 of the ongoing Asian Games might as well turn out to be the day of Indian shooters as there will be plenty of medals on offer in shooting across various disciplines. From the women's and men's team and individual events in the 50-skeet event, women's 50m rifle 3 positions event (individual and team final) to the 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, final and team final, there will be numerous shooting events and will witness a few of the young Indian shooters aim for gold.

Among other sports, the Indian women's hockey team will begin their campaign today and several other Indian athletes will be seen competing in tennis, 3x3 basketball, handball, and sailing among others.

