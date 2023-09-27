Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
  5. Hangzhou Asian Games Day 4 Live: India eye more medals in shooting
India have aggregated a total of 12 medals with the help of three gold, as many silver medals and six bronze. Day 4 of the Asian Games will see Indian shooters compete across various disciplines in an attempt to aim for gold.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 8:17 IST
Manu Bhaker
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's Manu Bhaker aiming at her target

Day 4 of the ongoing Asian Games might as well turn out to be the day of Indian shooters as there will be plenty of medals on offer in shooting across various disciplines. From the women's and men's team and individual events in the 50-skeet event, women's 50m rifle 3 positions event (individual and team final) to the 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, final and team final, there will be numerous shooting events and will witness a few of the young Indian shooters aim for gold.

Among other sports, the Indian women's hockey team will begin their campaign today and several other Indian athletes will be seen competing in tennis, 3x3 basketball, handball, and sailing among others.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    India's first medal on day 4.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Medal!!!!

    Shooting:

    The team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik bags silver after finishing second in 50m 3P.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Taekwondo

    India's Shivansh Tyagi beats VA Mithona of Cambodia 2-0 to win his round of 32 clash. He will face Woohyeok Park of South Korea in his next fixture.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Wushu

    India's Rohit Jadhav is one of the 12 players competing in the final of men's daoshu.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Fencing

    Indian men's foil team goes down fighting against Singapore 30-45 in the round of 16.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    25m Pistol: India currently lead China by two points. It is not a very healthy lead taking into consideration that each country has two shooters left to shoot in the upcoming batch.

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    50m 3P: 

    Sift Kumar Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik have finished 4th, 7th and 19th after their 20 shots in prone.

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan are third and eighth in the ongoing stage 2 rapid (25m pistol).

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    Manu Bhaker finished on top of stage 1 conducted yesterday in 25m pistol event. Esha Singh stood joint-second while Rhythm Sangwan finished at the 11th spot.

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India look to soar high on day 4

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 4 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. The talk of the day is shooting as there are various medals up for grabs across numerous disciplines in the sport. Stay tuned to our live blog as we will bring to you all the latest and instant updates from Hangzhou.

