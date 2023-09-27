Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Hangzhou Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold in women's 50m rifle, Ashi Chouksey claims Bronze

Hangzhou Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold in women's 50m rifle, Ashi Chouksey claims Bronze

Earlier, Sift Samra and Ashi Chouksey guided India to win Gold in women's 25m pistol and women's 50m rifle event on Wednesday and then shone further in individual events as well.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 10:39 IST
Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouskey in women's 50m rifle
Image Source : TWITTER/SAIMEDIA Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouskey in women's 50m rifle event on Sep 27, 2023

Sift Kaur Samra registered a record Gold in the women's individual 50m rifle event on Wednesday, September 27. She registered the best hit of 469.6, a new world record, to boost India to their fifth Gold medal in the Hangzhou Games. Ashiu Chouksey also finished third to clinch a Bronze in the same event with 

Earlier today, both Sift and Ashi were on the target to give India a Silver in the team's 50m 3P event to qualify for the individual round. India also claimed the Gold in the women's team 25m pistol event to take their total medal tally to 18 in the ongoing edition.

More to follow...

Related Stories
Hangzhou Asian Games Day 4 Live: Sift Kaur Samra claims first individual Gold for India

Hangzhou Asian Games Day 4 Live: Sift Kaur Samra claims first individual Gold for India

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan guide India to Gold in women's 25m pistol shooting event

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan guide India to Gold in women's 25m pistol shooting event

Asian Games: Nepal batter Kushal Malla shatters long-standing records of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma

Asian Games: Nepal batter Kushal Malla shatters long-standing records of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News