Hangzhou Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold in women's 50m rifle, Ashi Chouksey claims Bronze

Sift Kaur Samra registered a record Gold in the women's individual 50m rifle event on Wednesday, September 27. She registered the best hit of 469.6, a new world record, to boost India to their fifth Gold medal in the Hangzhou Games. Ashiu Chouksey also finished third to clinch a Bronze in the same event with

Earlier today, both Sift and Ashi were on the target to give India a Silver in the team's 50m 3P event to qualify for the individual round. India also claimed the Gold in the women's team 25m pistol event to take their total medal tally to 18 in the ongoing edition.

More to follow...

