New Delhi:

Defending champion D Gukesh missed another opportunity to register his first victory in the World Chess Championship 2026. He settled for a fourth consecutive draw against Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva on Saturday, November 28. The Indian grandmaster had promising opportunities to put his opponent under pressure but could not find a decisive breakthrough, leaving the title contest tied at 2-2 after four games.

Playing with White, Gukesh attempted to unsettle the Uzbek challenger with an unconventional approach against the Petroff Defence. His fifth move, Be2, came as an early surprise and forced Sindarov to spend nearly 17 minutes considering his response. The challenger eventually opted for Nc6 to avoid any immediate complications and gradually established a comfortable position.

Gukesh’s tactical intentions became more apparent with Qb1 in his ninth move. Now, it is a less familiar queen manoeuvre designed to create potential problems around Black’s king while applying pressure along the b-file. Sindarov recognised the threat and responded with Nxc3, neutralising the Indian’s idea.

Gukesh attempted to rebuild

The 20-year-old continued to demonstrate composure as Gukesh attempted to build an advantage through queenside expansion. Moves such as 11.a4, 13.Re1 and 17.a5 reflected the champion’s intention to increase the pressure, but Sindarov remained difficult to dislodge.

The Uzbek eventually found counterplay with 18...Bf5, targeting Gukesh’s c2-pawn. Subsequent exchanges briefly allowed Sindarov to move a pawn ahead, although Gukesh restored material balance with 24.Bxd5+.

Notably, time management also became an important factor as the game progressed. Gukesh, who had initially enjoyed an advantage on the clock, found himself with fewer than 10 minutes remaining and 15 moves to complete before the first time control. The Indian tried to preserve winning possibilities by avoiding a queen exchange with 26.Qc3.

However, Sindarov's 26...Be4 helped challenge White’s remaining bishop, and the subsequent exchange left both players with queens and four pawns each. Gukesh then continued checking the opposing king in the closing stages, but Sindarov defended accurately to secure the half-point.

Now, the result extended the challenger’s unbeaten start to the championship, while Gukesh will have to wait longer for his first win in the title match. With four games completed, neither player has managed to establish an advantage in the race for the world title.

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