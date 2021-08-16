Golf: Shubhankar Sharma finishes T-9 in UK, records second Top-10 of 2021 season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubhankar Sharma of India looks on from the 16th during The Final Round of the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club on August 15, 2021 in West Kingsdown, England.

India's Shubhankar Sharma got off to a flying start with four birdies in the first seven holes in the last round to finish a creditable tied ninth, only his second top-10 outing of the year, at the Cazoo Classic golf tournament in Kent (UK).

Sharma then ran out of birdies and instead dropped a shot on par-4 13th when he went into the water but finished with a final birdie for four-under 68. He birdied the first, fourth, fifth seventh and 18th holes. Sharma registered a total of 11-under and recorded his best finish since his T-8 at Made in Himmerland in Denmark in May.

Four other Indians Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur and Ajeetesh Sandhu missed the cut. Sharma, who has been having a modest season with a fair amount of cuts, has been getting a lot of birdies, but has also been giving away a lot of shots, often double bogeys.

This week he had 15 birdies on the front nine alone and nine more on the back nine, but he also gave away four bogeys each on the first and second days. On the third day he bogeyed once and double-bogeyed once and on the final day there was just one bogey.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, Anirban Lahiri survived some tense moments on the final day to end the Wyndham Championship with an even-par 70, which was enough to ensure a full PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

Lahiri's final Tied-46th placing earned him the 121st spot on the FedEx Cup standings, which ensured his playing rights for the 2021-22 season, beginning in September.

It also earned him an entry back into the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

On a tense final day of the last tournament before the Play-offs, Lahiri started with bogey-bogey and was then in danger of falling on the wrong side of the line that separates Top-125 from the rest.