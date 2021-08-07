Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes fourth; misses out on Tokyo Olympics medal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aditi Ashok with her caddy and mother in Tokyo on Saturday.

Aditi Ashok misses out on a historic Tokyo Olympics medal by a whisker as she finished fourth on the final day of the women's individual golf event in Tokyo on Saturday. Aditi finished with 15 under-par on the final day and was just a stroke behind World No. 11 Lydia Ko, who kept herself in the run for the silver medal on Tied 2nd.

It was a commendable performance by Aditi nevertheless, who challenged the world-beaters throughout the four days. USA's World No.1 Nelly Korda was crowned the Olympic champion as she carded a total of 267 with 17 under-par; Aditi wasn't far behind as she carded 269 with 15 under-par.

