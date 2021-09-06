Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes creditable T-12 at Creekhouse

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Aditi Ashok.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a rollercoaster final round, carding an even-par 72 to finish a creditable Tied-12th at the Creekhouse Ladies Open in Ahus (Sweden).

Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, had a wild ride with five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey for another even-par 72 on Sunday evening.

With earlier rounds of 74-73-72, she totalled 3-over and was Tied for 12th place, close on the heels of her Tied-10th finish at Skafto Open last week. Tvesa Malik had missed the cut earlier in the week.

Maja Stark held her nerve on the final day to claim a four-shot victory and secure her first LET title in just her third event. The 21-year-old, who only turned professional last month, continued to play some excellent shots throughout the day and carded a final-round score of one under 71 to finish with an overall score of nine-under.

It was a Swedish one-two at Kristianstad Golf Club, with Stark’s compatriot Linn Grant claiming a second successive second-placed finish after a final round score of one under 71 saw her finish on five-under overall.

Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul continued her impressive run of form this year to claim a tenth top-ten finish of the season.

Sitting a shot behind Thitikul were Carmen Alonso, Christine Wolf and Lydia Hall, who shared the fourth spot after registering a final score of two under from their four rounds. All three players claimed their highest finish of the season after a strong showing on Swedish soil.