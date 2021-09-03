Goa to name athletic stadium after Milkha Singh: CM Pramod Sawant

Friday, September 03, 2021
     
Panaji Updated on: September 03, 2021 18:51 IST
The Goa government will rename the Bambolim athletic stadium located near Panaji after the 'flying Sikh' and ace Indian athlete, late Milkha Singh, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

"The Bambolim stadium will be named after the flying Sikh, late Milkha Singh. A formal decision will be taken in some days," Sawant said.

Singh, 91, died due to Covid-related complications in June this year.

On August 31, the state government had also named a hockey stadium near Mapusa town in north Goa after legendary Olympian Major Dhyan Chand.

