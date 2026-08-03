Glasgow passes Commonwealth Games baton to India; Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha receive CWG flag

Glasgow:

The 2026 Commonwealth Games came to an end after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, representing King Charles III, formally declared the Games closed. "Thanks for the manner in which you have competed, officiated, supported, organised the Games. You have once again brought the spirit and value of the Commonwealth tonight. Thank you, Glasgow," he said.

"I call up on athletes of all countries and territories to come to Ahmedabad, India in four years time to celebrate the 24th Commonwealth Games in what will be the centenary of the Games," he added.

Jaismine Lamboria carries India's flag at closing ceremony

Jaismine Lamboria carried India's flag at the closing ceremony after winning gold in the women's 57kg category boxing competition.

The formal handover began with the Commonwealth Games flag making its symbolic journey across the arena.

Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren then passed the flag to Commonwealth Games Scotland vice-chair Susan Jackson, Scottish netball player Emily Nicholl, Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and finally Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The ceremony officially marked the transfer of hosting responsibilities from Scotland to India, with Ahmedabad set to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the event's 100th anniversary edition.

India's rich cultural tapestry takes centre stage

The closing ceremony began with a celebration of Scotland's rich cultural heritage before transitioning into a colourful showcase of India's cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions.

The Indian handover presentation unfolded in three acts, taking the audience on a cultural journey. The performance was built around the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—"The World is One Family"—a theme that reflected the Commonwealth's ideals of unity, friendship and inclusivity.

The opening act marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, India's national song, with a grand choreographed performance led by actor Manushi Chhillar.

(Image Source : AP)Bollywood actor and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar performs with other artistes during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was a unique Indo-Scottish cultural collaboration, with musicians and dancers from both nations coming together for a vibrant 'jugalbandi' that symbolised the passing of the baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad.

Shankar Mahadevan returned to the stage alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan for a concert that travelled through some of India's most recognisable songs, including "Suno gaur se duniya walon, Bhaag Milkha, Ae watan watan and Lehara Do."

(Image Source : PTI)Indian singers Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan perform with other artistes during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow.

Gujarati playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi added a special tribute to the host state, ensuring Gujarat occupied centre stage before welcoming the Commonwealth in four years' time.

India finishes fourth in the medals table

India enjoyed an impressive outing on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a total of 39 medals---13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze---to conclude a successful Commonwealth Games campaign.

Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story. Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme.

Despite sending a significantly smaller contingent of 122 athletes, compared to 210 in Birmingham, India retained its fourth-place finish and recorded an even stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with at least one medal. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh emerged as the country's only multiple medallist, winning two medals.

With the ceremonial handover now complete, attention turns to Ahmedabad, which is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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