Geneva to host Chess World Championship showdown between Gukesh and Sindarov in November-December

New Delhi:

The Chess World Championship match between current holder Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, the FIDE body announced on Tuesday. The showdown, which will be the youngest World Championship contest, will take place from November 25 to December 15.

India's Gukesh is the current world champion, having won the title in December 2024 by beating Ding Liren. He was just 18 years old at that time. Meanwhile, Sindarov earned the spot in the title clash against Gukesh after winning the FIDE World Cup 2025 and clinched the 2026 FIDE Candidates. The two are 20-year-olds, which makes it the youngest World Championship contest in history.

Viswanathan Anand welcomes the announcement

Meanwhile, India chess legend and current FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand welcomed the venue announcement, stating that several countries wanted to host the clash. "Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the FIDE World Championship Match, including India, the United States and Cyprus. After carefully considering all the proposals, FIDE has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together," Anand said.

"We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland. The local chess fans will have the opportunity to experience world-class chess in person, while millions of fans around the globe can follow the battle online as the duel for the highest title in chess unfolds," he added.

14 classical game format to test the players

The showdown will see the match being contested in 14 classical games. The first player who reaches the mark of 7.5 points will be crowned the world champion. If a player reaches the mark before the 14th game, no further games will be played. However, if the scores remain 7-7 at the end of the 14 games, the clash will move to a series of tie-break games.

Gukesh had won the world crown in Singapore in the 14th and the last classical game. He was the 18th World Champion and the youngest in the history of the tournament. Gukesh was also India's second-only world champion, joining Viswanathan Anand, who had won the title five times.

Several big wigs hailed Gukesh's triumph, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joining the chorus. "Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi said on Gukesh's win.

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