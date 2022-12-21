Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV From Virat Kohli's 71st Hundred to Lionel Messi's World Cup winning moment- Top glimpses of 2022

With 2022 coming to a close, the year witnessed some of the biggest moments in the field of sports including Virat Kohli’s 71st hundred which came after 1020 days. The year also saw Lionel Messi accomplish his FIFA World Cup dream after Argentina beat France in the final. With the year ending, here are some of the big sporting events in the world of sports.

Virat ends century drought

The wait for the No. 71 was finally over on September 8 as Virat Kohli ended his long drought for a century in international cricket. It came in the form of his maiden T20I hundred as Virat Kohli was more relieved than elated in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan in Dubai. Virat Kohli hit an international hundred after 3 years, precisely 1020 days as he stepped up for India in the dead rubber against Afghanistan.

Messi reaches promise land

Lionel Messi and Argentina finally won the World Cup on penalties as Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick went in vain on December 18. Messi scored a brace and Di Maria also put in one as Argentina had full control of the game until Mbappe powered an incredible comeback from France as the match ended 3-3 after extra time.

Manchester United terminate Ronaldo contract

Manchester United announced in the late hours of 22 November that they have come to an agreement with their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to terminate their contract midway through the season. United's move comes after they conducted an inquiry into the Portugal star's explosive interview to Piers Morgan ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Roger Federer announces retirement

Tennis great Roger Federer on September 15 announced his retirement from professional tennis. The 20-time Grand Slam champion hanged up his rackets after the Laver Cup in London later that month. One of the greatest sporting heroes to have ever walked the planet, Federer signed off with a legacy that will be tough to match in the years to come.

Max Verstappen wins Formulae One Championship

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen lifted his second world title after finishing first in the Japanese Grand Prix on 9 October. This was the 25-year-old Dutchman’s second championship in a row, which he won with four races to go. There were confusions regarding his title win after the end of a rain-curtailed race, but celebrations began after the Formula 1 authorities decided to award full points to Verstappen at the end of the race.

