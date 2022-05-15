From Srikant to Rajawat, meet the stars of Thomas Cup triumph

Follow us on Image Source : AFP India celebrating after winning Thomas Cup

In a win that was 73 years in the making, India beat Indonesia to lift the Thomas Cup title for the first time. If we compare it to cricket, this is even bigger than the 1983 World Cup triumph.

After all, it was 43 years back that India reached and lost in the semi-finals of the competition. Fast forward to 2022, the dream has been fulfilled, champions have been made, and careers have been immortalised.

These are the players that led India to eternal glory.

HS Prannoy

Battling an ankle injury, and praying that it doesn't get worse, somehow, someway, Prannoy made it through the deciders to take India to the final of the Thomas Cup. The 29-year-old hails from Thiruvananthapuram and won a Silver Medal in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics.

Lakshya Sen

The man who started it all and gave India a lead in the Final vs Indonesia, Sen has been one of the most sought-after players in a recent while.

Who can forget the epic duel between Sen and Axelsen at the All England Open 2022? Although Sen failed to win the final, everybody watching from home and in the stands knew that the boy was special.

Kidambi Srikant

Srikant delivered the ultimate win when he defeated Jonathan Christie at the Thomas Cup. He is one of the top players in the World, and created history last year when he clinched Silver at the World Badminton Championship.

Incidentally, that was the best performance by an Indian at the competition.

Priyanshu Rajawat

Rajawat is currently ranked 85 in the world and defeated Victor LAI in the Thomas Cup. Last year, Priyanshu won the men's singles title at the Ukraine International in Kharkiv. Although he lost to Julien I in the Orleans Masters 2022, he impressed everyone with his sharp skills.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

The 24-years-old Chirag, along with 21-years-old Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in one match, and then Kim Astrup and Mathias in the other on their way to the title.

They both are ranked 8th in men's double.