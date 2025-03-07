From Manu Bhaker to Anju Bobby George: Indian women's sportspersons to win Khel Ratna Award | IWD Special 62 Indian athletes have received the highest sporting honour of the country, the Khel Ratna Award, starting in 1991-92 upto 2024 with Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, the youngest chess champions D Gukesh and the double Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker being the recent ones.

India's performance in recent multi-sport events hasn't been great, especially in the Olympics but the participation and the results among women's athletes has been an encouraging sign. Gone are the days of the Karnam Malleswaris and Anju Bobby Georges, who seemed to be the outliers of their time. But the improvement in the infrastructure, the facilities and the biggest one being the change in mindset amongst families and emotional support that they provide has seen innumerable female athletes perform and shine at the world stage for India across disciplines.

Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour of India, which began in 1991/92 has been handed out to as many as 62 athletes in 33 years, out of which only 21 have been female recipients, 1/3rd. The participation and performances have gotten better but it's not like the men are doing world-beating stuff. The numerous fourth-place finishes in the recent Paris Olympics didn't help but apart from the Golden boy Neeraj Chopra, there's not a single male athlete who can guarantee a medal finish at these quadrennial events. Hence, the performances of the Manu Bhakers, the Manika Batras, the Jyoti Yarrajis, the Vinesh Phogats, the Nikhat Zareens and the Lovlina Borgohains in the recent bouts of Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and even in the Olympics keeps the hopes of future medals in good stead.

21 athletes across 11 disciplines have received the now called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Mithali Raj (Cricket), Rani Rampal and Manika Batra (Table Tennis) are the only ones to win in their sporting discipline while Deepa Malik is the only para-athlete to win the Khel Ratna Award in 2019 after representing India in Shot Put, Javelin Throw and Discus Throw. As we celebrate the International Women's Day on Match 8, here's a look at the full list of women's sportspersons to win the Khel Ratna Award:

Indian Women's Sportspersons to win Khel Ratna Award