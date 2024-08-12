Monday, August 12, 2024
     
  5. France's 21-year-old athlete won more gold medals than 184 countries at Paris Olympics; Who is he?

The 33rd edition of the Olympic Games concluded on Sunday (August 11) with a glittering closing ceremony. USA topped the medal tally with 40 gold medals and a total of 126 medals with China ending in second place. However, one athlete from France won most gold medals at the Games.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 13:01 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Léon Marchand of France

The Olympic Games officially concluded on Sunday (August 11) with a star-studded closing ceremony at Stade de France. The USA finished on top of the medal tally with 40 gold medals, 44 silver and 42 bronze tallying 126 medals, becoming the only country to cross the 100 mark. Hosts France ended at fifth place with 16 gold medals four of which were won by one athlete, the 21-year-old swimmer Léon Marchand.

Overall, Marchand won five medals - four gold and one bronze. All of his gold medals won in individual events while the bronze came in the team event. He won gold in the 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley and secured the bronze in the 4*100m Medley Relay event. Interestingly, Marchand and his team finished fourth in the mixed 4*100m Medley Relay event to miss out on a medal by a whisker.

This achievement from the 21-year-old swimmer is better than a staggering 184 countries, including India, at the Paris Olympics. Only 15 countries have won more gold medals than Marchand while the likes of Sweden, Kenya, Norway and Ireland won four gold medals each at the Games this year.

Coming back to Marchand, he created an Olympic Record in all four events where he won the gold medal. These records are not a surprise for those who followed his progress over the years as Léon Marchand trained under the guidance of Bob Bowman, former mentor to US swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Here's the list of records Léon Marchand created at the Paris Olympics

Léon Marchand became the first swimmer from any country since 1976 to win two gold medals in a single day.

Paris Olympics final medal table: Who are the top 10 nations in final standings?

Manu Bhaker, PR Sreejesh carry India's flag at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Paris bids adieu to 2024 Olympic Games with glittering closing ceremony at Stade de France

He became the fourth swimmer ever to win four individual gold medals at the same Olympic Games. The other three to do so are - Michael Phelps (five and four golds in two different Games), Mark Spitz (four golds) and Kristen Otto (four golds).

Léon Marchand broke the Olympic Record in all four finals where he won gold.

