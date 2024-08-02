'Four years is a very long time': Crestfallen PV Sindhu uncertain of participation at Los Angeles Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu is not 100% certain about her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 after her heartbreaking exit from the women's singles category at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1.

Sindhu went down to the sixth seed He Bing Jiao in straight games 21-19 and 21-14 to crash out of the event. Her defeat to Bing Jiao is her first-ever loss to a Chinese player at the Olympics.

Sindhu was chasing her third Olympic medal in Paris to become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three Olympic medals in history.

Sindhu was non-committal when she was asked after her loss if she would participate in the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"It's still four years away. So for me, right now, I just go back and rest for a bit, maybe just take some break and then come back and let's see what it is because four years is a very, very long time. So let's see," Sindhu was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It's been a wonderful journey so far. There were ups and downs, and I came back from an injury, and everything was going on well. You can't expect easy wins or picking the form at the right time. Sometimes it might not be your day. We all really worked hard," she added.

The world No. 13 was dejected after the outcome in the round of 16 and reflected on the game by saying she should have controlled it better compared to her opponent.

"I should have controlled in terms of a little bit of mistakes on my defense is what I felt. Everybody worked hard, so we've done whatever we could. Rest is destiny. I don't regret it," she said.

"I kept fighting still because you never know anything can happen. Both of us were fighting for each point because until the end you can't expect. It's not easy win or easy points, you can't think that you have finished the game.

"She has that jump smash. Even my smashes, I think, which were mid-court, they were just going out when she was challenging. I should have hit them inside and I should have got those points where I've made those unforced errors.

"She got much more confident in that because when I was hitting, she was defending, but still some points which were really mid-court also, I was hitting just out or just into her hand," she concluded.