Formula E: Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing withdraw from Cape Town E-Prix due to rear suspension concerns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mahindra Racing pull out from Cape Town E-Prix

Formula E: Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing on Saturday withdrew their participation from the Cape Town E-Prix, following rear suspension safety concerns. The team took the decision to pull out during the Saturday qualifying and following a practice session, where driver Lucas di Grassi (Mahindra Racing) had pulled off the circuit with a broken rear suspension in Free Practice 1. The customer team ABT CUPRA, which also runs the M9Electro, has also pulled out from the race.

The race is scheduled to be held in Cape Town in the evening past 7:30 PM IST. However, with the rear suspension safety concerns, the team decided to not take part in the fifth round of the ongoing Formula E series. Taking to Twitter, the team wrote, "Mahindra Racing withdraw from Cape Town E-Prix. Mahindra Racing Formula E team have confirmed their withdrawal from the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship qualifying sessions and race in Cape Town due to rear suspension safety concerns."

The team also confirmed that a thorough investigation will be done. "A thorough investigation on the suspension elements of the Mahindra M9Electro race cars will take place on the team’s return to the UK. This decision also affects their customer team ABT Motorsport. The safety of our drivers and extended teams is of utmost importance," the statement added.

After making a debut in India, the single-seater electric racing Formula E marks its first presence in South Africa. The race will be hosted in Cape Town and the city is set to become the first sub-Saharan African city to host a Formula E round. The racing action was for two days. February 24 featured free practice 1, while 25th February witnessed Free practice 2, qualifying and the main race coming ahead.

Here is the complete schedule of the Cape Town E-Prix:

Free Practice 1 24 February 20:25- 21:15 Free Practice 2 25 February 12:35- 13:25 Qualifying 25 February 15:10- 16:25 Race 25 February 19:33- 21:00

Notably, Nissan Formula E team driver Sacha Fenestraz took the pole position on Saturday's qualifying with a time of 1m07.848s, over four tenths ahead of second-placed Maximilian Guenther of Maserati MSG Racing.

Latest Sports News