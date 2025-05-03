Former WWE writer slams Cody Rhodes' absence after championship loss at WrestleMania 41 Former WWE writer Vince Russo took centre stage and called out the WWE for Cody Rhodes' absence ever since his loss against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41, where an interference by Travis Scott saw Rhodes lose the title.

New Delhi:

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes had a good run with the undisputed WWE championship. Taking the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody held the title until the WrestleMania 41 main event, where he was defeated by John Cena who scripted history, winning his 17th world title, breaking Ric Flair’s record.

Ever since Cody lost the title at the show of shows, the star is yet to make a presence on television. Absent since the WrestleMania 41 main event, many have been asking for Cody Rhodes once again, and the same was the opinion of former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Russo took centre stage and lambasted Rhodes’ absence and silence as embarrassing. He slammed the fact that Cody lost the title due to an interference by Travis Scott in the main event as well.

"Guys, listen to me. Mac, we had the champion of a year, get scr**ed out of the title by a rapper; by a rapper, okay? Tomorrow is going to be two weeks. We've not heard from him. I'm going to sit here and put over WWE for that. Cody Rhodes gets scr**ed by a rapper, and not a peep from Cody Rhodes,” Russo said in the latest episode of BroDown.

“I'm supposed to put that over? Can you imagine if Austin got ripped off the title? Can you imagine him the following night? Now we're two weeks in and not a peep from Cody Rhodes. And I'm not supposed to sit here and bury WWE?” Russo said.

Cody lost the title to John Cena, and on his heel turn, Cena’s next opponent has been decided as well. The 17-time world champion will be taking on Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Randy attacked Cena at Raw after WrestleMania, lighting up old fires, as fans gear up to see the two legends of wrestling taking on each other once again.