Former WWE star states Cody Rhodes' heel turn was set up at WrestleMania 41 Former WWE stars took centre stage and reflected on Cody Rhodes' loss in the main event of WrestleMania 41, where he dropped the undisputed WWE championship against John Cena, who won his 17th record breaking title.

New Delhi:

Cody Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking loss in the night 2 main event of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare took on John Cena, defending the undisputed WWE championship, and went on to lose the title after an interference by Travis Scott.

Where John Cena registered his record-breaking 17th title win, Cody Rhodes was seen heartbroken as he walked out dejected. However, the same seems to be a setup for his inevitable heel turn, according to former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt.

Also known as Aiden English, Rehwoldt opined that Cody, who has been the biggest babyface of the company for three years now, is all set for a heel turn, which would leave the fans in awe.

"It adds another layer that they don't have to do if you wanted to do a Cody Rhodes' heel turn. You can ignore it; you could kind of just leave it at 'Mania, but it's there if you want it. Something's there if you want it," English said at the Rebooked Wrestling podcast.

Furthermore, WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley took centre stage and opined that Cody Rhodes should not come back to the WWE for some time now. Suffering one of the biggest defeats of his career, Cody left the venue with his family; according to Bubba, it would be better if Cody did not return for a while.

"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said on Busted Open.

It is interesting to note that Cody made his WWE return in 2022 in WrestleMania 38, taking on Seth Rollins. Since then, he was pitched as the top star, as he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, two years after his return as well.