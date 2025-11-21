'Final goal is F1': Indian racer Mahaveer Raghunathan shares his journey in motorsport racing | Exclusive Mahaveer Raghunathan has tested a couple of Formula 1 cars, with one being the current two-time constructors' champions, McLaren. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Raghunathan reflected on his motorsport journey and ambitions.

New Delhi:

There aren't many Indians who have been part of the ultimate car racing sport: Formula One. Two Indians have been behind the wheel of an F1 car, with one being a reserve driver currently.

Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandok have had the honour of being on the grid for a few years, and Kush Maini is the latest Indian to be part of an F1 team, as he is currently a reserve driver for Alpine.

India's Mahaveer Raghunathan dreams of being another one. The Tamil Nadu-born 27-year-old has gone through the peaks and valleys in his career so far.

He was brutally trolled during his Formula 2 stint with MP Motorsport in 2019 when he had accumulated several penalty points. He was banned after he had received nine penalty points during the French GP, and his efforts led to people trolling him on social media.

He overturned that with his success in the GT Championship, capping off his 2025 season with a first-place finish in Race 2, and he was overall sixth in the standings. Mahaveer has also tested a couple of F1 cars. He went to test drive the Alfa Romeo in 2021 and then also tested the current two-time constructor champions, McLaren.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Maharveer reflected on his journey, how he overcame the trolling and his future ambitions.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

Q1. How did your journey in racing begin? Where did you find inspiration from to go into this, as only a few Indians compete in competitive racing?

Answer: I always had a passion for speed, cars/bikes in general, from a very young age. So naturally I started karting, competed in the Amazon karting challenge, got a podium in Kolhapur and then started pursuing racing seriously.

Q2. You capped off the 2025 GT Championship season with a P1 finish in R2. How do you see the GT Championship being a platform for you in your journey?

Answer: It’s a great championship and a very good opportunity for me to compete in the Italian GT championship, which is also with a top team like AF Corse; it’s great to be able to fight at the front for podiums and race wins every round. Also, driving with so many competitive drivers in the grid makes me push very hard, improve a lot and bring out the best in me.

Q3. You have raced in F2 and have even tested F1 cars. You faced trolling during your F2 stint? What happened, and how did you overcome that?

Answer: Yes, racing in F2 was challenging as I was not experienced enough back then, but it was a key year for me to make the jump to learn and improve a lot. I was just focused on improving myself, so I didn’t worry about the noise outside. At the end, racing in F2 was why I was able to get opportunities to test F1 cars twice, so it was a very important year.

Q4. What is it like driving an F1 car? How complicated is it to drive it? Where are the controls?

Answer: It was a very big step driving an F1 car since nothing comes close to that. The feel of speed and downforce is completely unbelievable. You can attack the corners, brake very late and carry an insane amount of speed due to the cornering capabilities of an F1 car, so it takes some laps to get close to the limit. So the first laps are always a shock, but then you get used to it. Also, there is a lot of power, so getting used to that in the straights with DRS takes a bit of time.

There are lots of controls like Differential setting, engine modes, and even other tools which change the balance of the car for each corner or sector, so learning to use them properly at speed is key to going fast since each and every setting makes a huge difference in ultimate lap time.

Q5. What is the difference in driving an F1 car and a GT car? What are the basic differences?

Answer: The basics of driving an F1 and a GT car are the same, not much difference at all. But the GT car is heavier compared to F1 cars, so each and every tiny mistake costs you a lot of lap time. But the main difference is the weight in F1 cars, since it’s much lighter, you can come off the brake much earlier and faster compared to GT cars.

Q6. How do you manage your fitness to compete in elite-level racing? Do GT drivers lose weight, just like F1 drivers do? How do you manage that?

Answer: Yes, GT drivers lose weight during the race, same as F1 drivers, maybe not so much, but still similar. In GT, you need to hit the brakes very hard, so you need a lot of strength, but the steering is lighter. But still, the endurance is the same since races are long and intense, so you need the same fitness.

I do a lot of running and swimming to stay physically fit. But also a lot of sim (simulation) racing to stay mentally sharp and ready for my races.

Q7. During your tough time when you faced backlash for the F2 stint, what were you thinking? Will there be pressure on you when you drive an F2 car or an F1 car next?

Answer: Of course, there will be pressure to prove myself that I have improved after a lot of experience in GTs, but still, the goal is to always focus on my driving, performance and get the job done, so there won’t be any added pressure.

Q8. What’s your long-term goal in motorsport? How would you get into F1, and what championships are you eyeing to get into it?

Answer: My Final goal in motorsports is to get into F1, but to get super license points, the next logical step would be to race in FIA WEC and win there.