FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Where to watch, schedule, and all you need to know The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on October 31, and with the tournament right around the corner, let us have a look at the where to watch, schedule, and all you need to know details about the marquee competition.

Goa:

The stage is set for the much-anticipated FIDE Chess World Cup 2025. The marquee tournament is all set to begin on October 31 and will run until November 27. The competition comes to India and will be completely hosted by the country in Goa.

Some of the world’s best chess players will be present at the event, with the likes of D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa participating as well. However, it is worth noting that some big names like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura have decided to skip the event.

One of the biggest chess events of the year, the FIDE Chess World Cup takes place every two years. The top three players from the competition will qualify for the Candidates tournament, which is a qualifier for the World Championship match.

FIDE Chess World Cup schedule

Round 1- Nov. 1-3

Round 2 - Nov. 4-6

Round 3 - Nov. 7-9

Round 4 - Nov. 11-13

Round 5 - Nov. 14-16

Quarterfinals - Nov. 17-19

Semifinals - Nov. 21-23

Finals - Nov. 24-26

All matches will start at 3 pm IST.

Who are the big names participating in the FIDE Chess World Cup?

Despite the likes of Nakamura and Carlsen not participating in the tournament, there will still be many big names competing. Top seed D Gukesh will be one of the biggest favourites to go all the way, with the likes of Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Anish Giri, Wesley So, and Vincent Keymer being some of the other competitors who would be looking to give each other a run for their money.

FIDE Chess World Cup live streaming

It is worth noting that the FIDE Chess World Cup will not be broadcast on television in India, but the entire competition will be live-streamed on FIDE’s YouTube channel.

