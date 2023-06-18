From Sachin-Arjun to Yograj-Yuvraj, five father-child duo to play sports for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Five father-child duo to embrace the arena of sports

Indian sports have witnessed many father-child duos taking centerstage in the battle arena. Many iconic players have passed on the baton to their offspring after leaving an ever-lasting impact. Here we discuss five such duos in Indian sports.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar ->>> Arjun Tendulkar (Cricket)

India's Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is no short of an introduction. He is one of the best batters the cricket world has ever seen and will likely ever witness in the future. Nicknames like Master Blaster, the God of Cricket are often synonyms for the great Indian star. Meanwhile, after embracing the cricket field for 24 years, Tendulkar passed the baton to his junior Arjun Tendulkar.

While Arjun has not played an International game for India, he has already featured in domestic cricket and IPL. He smoked a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa and played a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

#2 Major Dhyan Chan ->>> Ashok Kumar (Hockey)

While the world knows about Major Dhyan Chand, not many are aware of his son Ashok Kumar. This father-son duo embraced the Hockey field. Dhyan Chand is a Legendary Indian player who played the Olympics in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and was instrumental in helping India win those titles. Dhyan Chand is considered as one of the best ever in his sport.

His son Ashok Kumar might not be a well know face to some fans in India. But he was part of the Indian hockey team that won the 1975 Hockey World Cup after beating Pakistan in the final. Not only part, but Ashok scored the winning goal for India to help them lift their only Hockey World Cup in history.

#3 P.V. Ramana (Volleyball) ->>> P.V. Sindhu (Badminton)

India's star shuttler P.V. Sindhu is a household name in India in Badminton. Sindhu is a double-Olympic medallist and is also a former World Champion in her sport.

Meanwhile, her father P.V Ramana is also a sportsperson. Ramana has been part of India's Bronze-medal winning team in the 1986 Asian Games. Not only Sindhu's father but her mother has also played volleyball.

#4 Yograj Singh ->>> Yuvraj Singh (Cricket)

Here Yuvraj Singh is a more popular sporting name than his father Yograj Singh. While Yograj has played only one Test and ODI, his son Yuvraj went on to become a great hitter of the cricket ball.

Yuvraj was crucial in India's World Cup victories in the 2007 T20 WC and 2011 ODI WC. Yuvraj is also remembered to have smoked 6 sixes in an over to Stuart Broad in 2007.

#5 Dr. Vece Paes (Hockey) ->>> Leander Paes (Tennis)

India's Leander Paes is a highly celebrated Tennis player in the country and is popular around the world. Paes has won an Olympic Bronze medal and has won 18 Grand Slam titles in the doubles category.

Meanwhile, his father Vece Paes was also a Hockey player. Vece was part of the Indian team that won the Bronze medal in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Latest Sports News