Ex-cricketer Mrinank Singh detained for duping luxury hotels and Rishabh Pant

Former cricketer Mrinank Singh has been detained for duping luxury hotels and even Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Singh, who was detained on December 25, posed as an IPS officer to dupe luxury hotels. He cheated multiple hotels including the Taj Palace in Delhi of Rs 5.5 lakh and Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.6 crore.

Meanwhile, the Additional DCP Ravikant Kumar said that Singh posed as an IPL player. "In July 2022, he went to the Taj Palace and told them he was a celebrated cricketer and had played in the IPL. He stayed there for almost a week and his bill was around Rs 5.6 lakh. He left the hotel saying his sponsor, Adidas, would foot the bill. However, the bank account numbers and card details provided by him turned out to be fake," the officer said. Mrinank and his manager were contacted but the former kept making fake promises, following which a complaint was filed.

As per the Police, Singh posed as a police officer from Karnataka and used to cheat hotels. "At a few hotels, he would pose as a senior police officer from Karnataka while at others, he would say he’s a successful cricketer. He was very active on social media and would post selfies with women to show he was famous and had multiple fans," a Police officer said after receiving information upon investigation.

As per media reports, he cheated Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.6 crore while posing to be a businessman who deals in luxury watches and jewellery. Pant reportedly gave him watches and received a cheque which allegedly bounced. Singh has played for the Haryana U19 team and also claimed that he has been part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

