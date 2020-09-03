Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he and his family have recovered from COVID-19 | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwayne Johnson posted an eleven-minute video on his official Instagram profile, revealing that he and his family had COVID-19.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his family had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actor says he was shocked after hearing their positive tests. He called the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had ever to endure.”

He wrote, "My message to all of you around the world. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends."

"Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he added.

"My number one priority is to always protect my family."

"We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier," said Johnson.

The actor said he along with wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered.

He says his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days. But for Johnson and his wife, he says they both had a “rough go.”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage