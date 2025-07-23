Divya Deshmukh creates history, becomes first Indian to reach FIDE women's World Cup final India’s Divya Deshmukh made history by becoming the first Indian to reach the FIDE Women’s World Cup final, defeating ex-World Champion Tan Zhongyi. The 19-year-old also secured a spot in the Candidates Tournament, keeping India’s hopes alive.

India’s teenage chess sensation Divya Deshmukh scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first Indian to reach the final of the prestigious FIDE Women’s World Cup, currently underway in Batumi, Georgia. The 19-year-old stunned the chess world by defeating former World Champion and current World No. 4, Tan Zhongyi of China, in the semifinal, marking the biggest win of her young but rapidly rising career.

After drawing the first classical game with black pieces, Divya clinched the second leg with a win using white pieces, securing a 1.5-0.5 victory in the two-game match. She employed an aggressive and unpredictable Alapin Sicilian Defence to seize the advantage in a fluctuating game, eventually converting her chances with clinical precision.

Divya's journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. In the earlier rounds, she knocked out the second seed, Zhu Jiner of China, before overcoming her more experienced compatriot and India No. 2, Harika Dronavalli, in the quarterfinals. That match had gone into tiebreaks after both classical games ended in draws, but Divya’s composure and attacking style helped her prevail over the 34-year-old veteran.

Who will Divya face in final?

The teenager will now face the winner of the second semifinal between India No. 1 Koneru Humpy and China’s top seed Lei Tingjie. That match remains evenly poised, heading into tiebreaks after two drawn classical games.

Divya’s qualification for the final not only secures her place in the global spotlight but also assures her of a coveted berth in the Candidates Tournament, which is the next step in the World Championship cycle. If Humpy joins her in the final, both Indian women will make it to the Candidates, a first in Indian chess history. Even if Humpy loses, she will still have another opportunity to qualify through rating or other FIDE events.

The FIDE Women’s World Cup offers three Candidates spots and is a key tournament in the championship pathway. The eventual Candidates winner will challenge reigning world champion Ju Wenjun for the title.