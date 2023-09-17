Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NEERAJ_CHOPRA1 Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League final event in Eugene, Oregon

Diamond League 2023 Final live updates: Jakub Vadlejch takes lead after first attempt

India's ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be looking to defend his title in the Diamond League 2023 final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. After a sensational record-laden season, Neeraj is out to display his skills again in the men's Javelin throw event at Hayward Field. He faces tough competition from two-time winner Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic and Grenada's Anderson Peters. Vadlejch won the Diamond League titles in 2016 and 2017 while Chopra enters the meet after his stellar win in World Athletics Championships 2023 final last month.

