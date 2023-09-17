Sunday, September 17, 2023
     
Diamond League 2023 Final live updates: Jakub Vadlejch takes lead after first attempt

Neeraj Chopra faces tough competition from Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia) and Anderson Peters (Grenada) in his bid to defend the title at Eugene on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2023 1:08 IST
Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League final event in Eugene,
Image Source : TWITTER/NEERAJ_CHOPRA1 Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League final event in Eugene, Oregon

India's ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be looking to defend his title in the Diamond League 2023 final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. After a sensational record-laden season, Neeraj is out to display his skills again in the men's Javelin throw event at Hayward Field. He faces tough competition from two-time winner Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic and Grenada's Anderson Peters. Vadlejch won the Diamond League titles in 2016 and 2017 while Chopra enters the meet after his stellar win in World Athletics Championships 2023 final last month.

 

Live updates :Diamond League 2023 Final live updates

  • Sep 17, 2023 1:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Jakub Vadlejch takes lead after first attempt

    Two-time champion Jakub Vadlejch takes a lead in first attempt with 84.01 metre throw

  • Sep 17, 2023 1:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    First throw foul for Neeraj Chopra

    Neeraj Chopra crosses a line on the first attempt. He has five more attempts to impress.

  • Sep 17, 2023 1:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Anderson Peters starts poorly

    Anderson Peters records a 70.83 throw

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Men's Javelin Throw event is underway

    First up is Curtis Thomspmn who registers a 74.16 metre throw

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    All-time record in Men's 400m Hurdles event

    USA's Rai Benjamin beats Norway’s Karsten Warholm to win the men's 400m hurdles race with a Diamond League record of 46.39 seconds.

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Men's Javelin Throw event to start at 00:50 AM

    Men's high jump and 400m hurdles concluded at Hayward Field. Men's Javelin Throw event to start soon.

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Throwback at Neeraj Chopra's heroics in World Championships 2023

    Neeraj famously dominated the recent World Athletics Championships 2023 last month to win the maiden Gold medal for India. He recorded a brilliant throw of 88.17 meters in the finals to beat Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and entered the history books.

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Diamond League 2023 standings, Neeraj at no.4

    1. Jakub Vadlejch - 27 in 4 events
    2. Julian Weber - 19 in 3 events
    3. Anderson Peters - 16 in 2 events
    4. Neeraj Chopra - 15 in 2 events
    5. Curtis Thompson - 12 in 2 events
    6. Patriks Gailums - 8 in 2 events
    7. Leandro Ramos - 6 in 2 events

     

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra's records in Diamond League 2023

    Neeraj is the only Indian athlete to win a Gold medal in the Diamond League final, having won it in 2022. He has recorded Gold medals in Doha and Laussane in Diamond League events this year and finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch in Zurich in his last display. 

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra at Hayward Field

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    List of participants in men's Javelin throw event today

    Neeraj Chopra (India)

    Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia)

    Anderson Peters (Grenada)

    Oliver Helander (Finland)

    Adrian Mardare (Moldova)

    Curtis Thompson (USA)

