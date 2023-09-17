Diamond League 2023 Final: India Javelin star Neeraj Chopra loses his title to Jakub Vadlejch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JESUISSHYAM Diamond League 2023 Final

Neeraj Chopra struggled to retain his title in the Diamond League 2023 final as finished second with an 83.80 metre throw in Men's Javelin Throw event at Eugene's Hayward Field on Saturday (September 16). Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch claimed the title with a brilliant 84.01 metre throw in his first attempt to register his third title in Diamond League Finals history.

Neeraj registered a foul in his first attempt but made a good comeback in the second attempt with a throw of 83.80 metres. He recorded 81.37m, 80.74m, and 80.90m throws in his following attempts as he struggled to surpass Vadlejch's mark. Finland's Helander Oliver finished in third place with a throw of 83.74.

Image Source : DIAMOND LEAGUEDiamond League 2023 final table

The World Athletics and the Olympic winner will return to action soon for the Asian Games 2023 starting on September 19 in China's Hangzhou.

