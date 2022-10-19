Denmark Open: Sen, Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals; Saina crashes out in first round

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lakshya Sen in action

Highlights With Saina's defeat, the Indian campaign in women's singles ended in the tournament

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae

Kidambi Srikanth is set to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals

Star shuttlers Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after straight-game wins in men's singles in the Denmark Open on Wednesday. On the other hand, veteran Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round of women's singles.

Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka

The unseeded Sen defeated sixth-seeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-16 21-12 in a first-round match. The game lasted 39 minutes to set up a mouth-watering pre-quarterfinals clash against fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the Super 750 tournament.

This was Sen's third win of the year against Ginting.

The previous two wins game in the following events:

German Open in March

Thomas Cup triumph in May

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board responds to Jay Shah's comments on shifting Asia Cup to neutral venue

HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng

Prannoy registered a 21-13 22-20 win over Zhao Jun Peng of China in a game that lasted for 43 minutes.

He had lost to the same opponent twice earlier this year in the following events:

Indonesia Open in June

World Championships in August

Saina Nehwal vs Zhang Yi Man

In the women's singles, 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina made a first-round exit after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China. Zhang defeated Saina 17-21 21-19 11-21 in a 48-minute duel.

This was Saina's second defeat of the year against the same opponent, having lost in the Macau Open in February.

With Saina's defeat, the Indian campaign in women's singles ended in the tournament.

Men's doubles category

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded seventh in the tournament, beat the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 21-15 21-19 in a 44-minute first-round match.

The Indian duo will face Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas in the pre-quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns with Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News