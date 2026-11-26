New Delhi:

New Delhi won the hosting rights for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in 2028. With that, it marks the return of one of badminton’s most prestigious men’s and women's team championships to India after a 14-year gap. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed the development while unveiling its major championship venues through 2030.

The announcement also brings significant changes to the format of international badminton competitions, as it has expanded fields and also revised match structures planned across several flagship events.

Notably, Canada’s Mississauga will stage the BWF World Championships in 2027, while Beijing has already been selected for the 2027 Sudirman Cup Finals. South Korea’s Jeonju will host the 2029 Sudirman Cup, followed by Paris, which will organise the 2030 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, India last staged the Thomas and Uber Cup in 2014. The upcoming edition will also come six years after India’s men’s team secured its maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok.

Revised competition framework

The BWF's revised competition framework will begin taking shape in 2027. The World Championships will introduce a group-stage system before the knockout rounds. It replaces the existing straight-elimination format. Now, the singles competitions will accommodate 48 participants across 16 groups, while doubles will feature 32 pairs split into eight groups. The leading two from each group will reach the Round of 16.

The team championships will undergo further expansion. From 2028, the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will accommodate 24 nations, divided into four groups of six. The competition will also shift from five-match ties to three-match encounters, with two victories required to win a tie.

The Sudirman Cup will similarly increase its participation to 24 teams, arranged in three groups of eight.

These developments accompany the introduction of the 3x15 scoring system, approved in April 2026 and scheduled to take effect on January 4, 2027. The changes are intended to improve scheduling and provide players with more recovery opportunities.

In the meantime, Badminton Association of India president Himanta highlighted the significance of securing the hosting rights.

“Over the past few years, we at BAI have worked to make India a partner the BWF can count on to stage its biggest events. China has played that role for many years, and India has now earned that same trust,” he said.

He also linked India's growing hosting ambitions with the country’s broader sporting aspirations, including its pursuit of staging the Olympic Games.

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